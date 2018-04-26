Musenge describes Local Government by-elections as a scandal

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has described the just ended local Government by-elections as nothing but a complete scandal.

Mr. Musenge says the elections did not meet all the requirements for a credible, free and fair election.

He tells Q-news that the campaigns in all the areas where the by-elections were held were marred by vote buying, harassment, violence and intimidation.

Mr. Musenge has accused the Patriotic Front of using government resources to buy their victory.

He has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to strengthen and rebuild its capacity to handle the electoral process.

Mr. Musenge says rebuilding the capacity of the ECZ is the only way to enhance its credibility.