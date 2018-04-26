Local govt By- Elections litmus test- YALI

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says the good performance of the ruling Patriotic Front in the just ended local government by-elections does not in any way reflect how the party might perform in the 2021 elections.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza tells QTV News that this is considering that the Electoral Commission of Zambia will have to embark on the voter registration exercise which will bring new voters on board.

Mr. Mwanza says what the PF must concern itself with is not the current gains, but the ultimate 2021 elections.

He says the voting pattern for new voters is largely based on how much propaganda has affected their minds and the economic situation at the voting time.

Mr. Mwanza notes that one area where the opposition political parties have done well after 2016 elections is the propaganda they have mounted which has largely put the PF and the government on defensive.

He states that while winning some local government or parliamentary by-elections is a very good booster for any political party, this should however be used as a preliminary litmus test.

The PF scooped 12 of the 16 local government by-elections held on Tuesday, 24th April,2016.