Lifting of the suspension of bottled drinking water to be on a case by case basis

The Zambia Metrology Agency says the lifting of the suspension on the production, supply, and sale of bottled drinking water in 18.9 litres,20 litres and 21.8 litres containers will be done on a case by case basis.

ZMA Public Relations Officer Mutale Chileshe in a statement this was resolved during a stakeholder meeting with producers of bottled potable water on Monday, April 23rd, 2018,

Mr Chileshe says the meeting also resolved that the lifting of the suspension for the individual companies would be effected once the producers were able to demonstrate having undertaken the necessary corrective action as guided by the Agency.

He says the Agency shall announce to the public the names of all the companies that will be allowed to produce, supply, and sell bottled water in the affected container sizes, once they are complaint.

Mr Chileshe has further assured consumers that the Agency will intensify inspections to ensure that non-conforming products are not put back on the market.

He states that following the announcement of suspension, the Agency has held cross-institutional engagements to discuss and agree on holistic interventions, which when implemented, shall ensure that unscrupulous practices in the water bottling sub-sector are rooted out, for the protection of consumers and promotion of fair trade.

Mr Mutale says the interventions shall also lead to the Zambian bottled water being of a standard that can be accepted in Regional and International markets.

He names the cross-institutions involved, as the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA), the Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA), the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).