Kambwili’s son released on bond

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s son Mwamba has been released on police bond.

Earlier today, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Mwamba Kambwili and charged him with two counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

And his lawyer Christopher Mundia says Mwamba is expected to appear in court on 24th May 2018.

Meanwhile Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has described his sons arrest as political persecution meant intimidate him.

He says President Edgar Lungu should stop using law enforcement agencies to fight his family.

Mr Kambwili who is also National Democratic Congress leader says President Lungu should leave his children out of the political battles.