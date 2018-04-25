PF grabs five council seats from UPND

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has toast the ruling party’s victory in the just ended local government by-elections in which it has grabbed five council seats previously held by the UPND and retained all seven seats it previously held.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mwila says this shows that the people still have confidence in the ruling party.

Mr. Mwila says the opposition UPND has only managed to defend three out of nine seats they previously held.

He says the Kasempa one is in dispute and will be determined by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as both the PF and UPND candidates got 209 votes each.

Mr Mwila says the ruling party is taking over the UPND strongholds without leaving any stone unturned because Zambians are fatigued with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s politics of bitterness and hatred.

Meanwhile, the PF Secretary General says the ruling party will now turn its focus on the Chilanga parliamentary by-election.

He says party has received over ten applications from suitable candidates who have shown interest in standing on the PF ticket.

Mr. Mwila says the PF candidate for the Chilanga by-election will be announced on Monday next week after the PF Central Committee meeting slated for this weekend where the candidate will be selected.