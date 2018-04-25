Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture prods early pres on 2018-2019 E-voucher distribution

The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources has advised the government to start preparing for the 2018-2019 farming season now to avoid the hiccups that characterized the implementation of the e-voucher system in the 2017-2018 season.

Committee Chairperson Maxas Ng’onga has told QTV News that the chaotic implementation of the e-voucher system witnessed in the previous farming season can be avoided by starting preparations well in advance.

He says government should start releasing the money to the banks for them to start activating the e-voucher cards to avoid a repeat of what transpired last season.

Mr Ng’onga has noted the need to ensure that everything with regards the e-voucher system is in place by September 2018 so that the farmers are not inconvenienced.