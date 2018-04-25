NGOCC calls for speedy domestication of Protocol on 50/50 Gender parity

The Non-Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says there is need for the country to domesticate the SADC Protocol on 50/50 Gender parity if the country is to meet the 50% threshold of women in key positions.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Sarah Longwe is concerned that despite the country having ratified the SADC protocol on 50/50 gender parity in decision making, the country has however not domesticated the protocol.

Ms. Longwe has observed that this is one of the main reasons why past Heads of State have been failing to appoint women to key decision making positions even after pledging to do so during election campaigns.

She tells Q-News in an interview that there is also need for various line ministries to mainstream gender equity into their activities in order to enhance gender equity and equality.

Against this backdrop, Ms. Longwe expects government to put in place a gender equity and equality Commission before the next general election and begin the process of domesticating some international gender protocols to which the country is a signatory.