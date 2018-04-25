NAREP advises govt to use ICT technology to monitor cost effective fleet usage

National Restoration Party (NAREP) Lusaka Province Chairman Allan Sakala has advised government to use an Information Communication Technology (ICT) based system in monitoring how government vehicles are used by civil servants.

Mr. Sakala says the use of an ICT based system to monitor the movement of vehicles is cost effective and sustainable.

He says NAREP feels impounding government vehicles as a way to curb misuse is not sustainable in this era and age.

Mr. Sakala has told Q-news that government should consider using a vehicle management traffic system that will ensure that it does not only monitor the movement of the vehicles, but also help save resources.