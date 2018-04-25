Musukwa allays fears over ex-miners title deeds

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa says government is aware of some lobbyists trying to create an impression that the process of giving land and title deeds to the ex-miners has failed.

Mr. Musukwa says he is also aware of some politicians who are propelling their agendas using the issue of giving land to ex-miners.

He says no politician will achieve their motive of gaining political mileage using the issue of ex-miners.

He states that the process of giving land title to the ex-miners on the Copperbelt is an ongoing process, stressing that government wants to ensure the program is fast tracked.

Mr. Musukwa has told Q-news that the Ministry of Lands working at ensuring that the title deeds are processed within the soonest possible time so that the ex-miners can begin engaging in farming activities in order to enhance household food security.