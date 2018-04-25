CSPR urges govt to improve agro sector

Southern province Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Chairperson Bright Jalila says government has not fared well in improving the agriculture sector in the province.

And Mr. Jalila says hunger is looming in the province due to government’s poor implementation of the e-voucher.

He notes that the FISP programme has proved to be ineffective especially in the previous farming season.

Meanwhile Mr. Jalila says livestock farming has also proven to be a difficult in driving people out of poverty due to the high cost of rearing animals.

He has told Q-News that it has been very challenging for farmers to have their animals vaccinated.