BIO-SAFETY confiscates GMO products in Lusaka

A combined team of National Biosaftey Authority, Zambia Police and Lusaka City Council officers yesterday pounced on some supermarkets in Lusaka confiscating products containing genetically modified ingredients.

The Biosafty Act number 10 of 2007 specifies that only products containing 0.9 percent GMOs are allowed in Zambia.

However, the confiscated products which included cornflakes and soups were found to contain 90 percent GMO.

The Supermarkets targeted in the joint operation WERE Choppies Kabulonga Lake road and CHOPPIES Twin Palm.

The joint team was led by national Biosafety Authority senior Bio-safety officer Christopher Simuntala.