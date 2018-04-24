ZCSD mocks plans to conduct aptitude tests for trained teachers

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) says plans to conduct aptitude tests for trained teachers before they recruited by the Teaching Service Commission amount to ridiculing the Ministry of General Education.

ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape says this goes to confirm that the ministry of general education has not been paying particular attention to provision of quality education throughout the system, therefore failing to deliver on its mandate.

Mr. Mwape says the purported failure to read by trained teachers joining the Teaching Profession is a systemic failure of the ministry to deliver on ITS mandate to the Zambian people.

He says the problem cannot be resolved at higher level of the system without reference and consideration to the lower levels of the education system that are responsible for attainment of the Reading Outcomes.

Mr Mwape says the revelation by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) must be taken seriously as it raises not only the question of quality of teacher training, but also underpins the systemic failure of the entire education system.