The Vision 2030 should be anchored on STI- NSTC

National Science and Technology Council Chairperson Henry Musenge says the Vision 2030 where Zambia aspires to be a middle income country should be anchored on Science Technology and Innovation if it is to be realized.

Speaking at the Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCSI) NEPAD Regional training workshop on best practices for designing and Monitoring National Research programmes using Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Indicators, Dr. Musenge says the driving force for achieving the Vision 2030 is also anchored on Science Technology and Innovation (STI).

And Dr. Musenge has observed that the inadequacy of a robust set of Science, Technology and Innovation indicators has limited the country’s ability to know how much investment is going into Science, Technology and Innovation and related activities.

He stresses that STI indicators are crucial in monitoring the country’s scientific and technology development as well as investments in the Science, Technology and Innovation sectors.

Dr. Musenge says government and policy makers are in need of evidence based policy advice in order to design development programmes that are responsive to the development needs of the country.

He adds that attainment of the Seventh National Development Plan requires a painstaking process of policy-making based on scientific evidence derivable from relevant evidence.

Speaking at the same event, New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Head of Research and Statistic Dr. Tichaone Mangwende says there is a gap in many developing countries between policy and development priorities as most policies are not based on scientific facts either because they are unavailable or, where they exist, unreliable.

Dr. Mangwende says Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) indicators are useful for formulating, adjusting and implementing technology and innovation policies and strategies which can also be used to monitor global technological trends, conduct foresight exercises, and determine specific areas of investment.

The workshop has attracted participants from Zambia,Botswana,Malawi,Mozambique,Namibia and Zimbabwe.