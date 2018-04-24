NUPPEZ wants all teachers unionized

The National Union of Private and Public Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has implored the ministries of labour and general education to ensure all teachers countrywide are unionized.

NUPPEZ National secretary Nelson Mwale has described as unfortunate, reports that lecturers at Kitwe Institute of Teacher Education have not been paid for the past six months.

He says what is devastating is that the lecturers at the institution are receiving verbal dismissals, while others are also being hired verbally.

Mr. Mwale tells Q-News that this is as a result of the lecturers not belonging to trade unions.

He says the situation at Kitwe Institute of Teacher Education is likely to affect the performance of the learners.