Kafue water project to tackle water challenges

Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana says government is working on a multimillion dollar water project in the district.

Mr. Kamana says the Kafue water project once completed will supply water not only to Kafue but Chilanga as well as Lusaka districts.

He adds other projects being implemented in the district include the construction of a nursing school, youth centre, rehabilitation of the general hospital and construction of a new water dam.

Meanwhile Mr. Kamana has commended government for the Social Cash Transfer programme which he says is helping in poverty reduction.

He says over 1,000 women have already benefited from the programme in Kafue from the targeted over 5,000 women this year.