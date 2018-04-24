Ivor Novellos 2018: Ed Sheeran goes up against himself

Ed Sheeran faces stiff competition at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards… from himself.

The singer has been nominated twice in the most performed work category for his songs Shape of You and Castle on the Hill.

Stormzy and Everything Everything have also received two nominations each – in the song categories and for best album.

Only one female performer – This is the Kit – has been nominated in this year’s prestigious songwriting awards.

The Ivors, which are judged and presented by other musicians, “celebrate, honour and reward excellence” in British and Irish songwriting and composing.

This nominations for the 63rd awards ceremony see Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s Human competing with two Ed Sheeran songs in the most performed work category.

Following its best album win at the Brits earlier this year, Gang Signs & Prayer is also up for best album at the Ivors. Stormzy is nominated alongside Everything Everything’s A Fever Dream and Moonshine Freeze by This is the Kit.

Kate Stables – the artist behind alt-folk act This is the Kit – represents the only female singer/songwriter recognised at the 2018 Ivors.

Mica Levi and Elena Tonra, both female composers, have also been nominated in the soundtrack categories.

Everything Everything’s second nomination comes in the best song musically and lyrically for Can’t Do. They are up against fellow Mancunians Elbow for their song Magnificent (She Says) and Mercury Prize-winner Sampha for the plaintive ballad (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano.

DJ duo CamelPhat’s collaboration with Elderbrook has paid off – earning them not only a Grammy nomination last year, but an Ivor nod for best contemporary song. This category also sees another Stormzy nomination for Don’t Cry for Me; while fellow grime artist Dave is recognised for his song Question Time.

The winners in each category will be announced at the awards ceremony, hosted by Paul Gambaccini, on 31 May.

Additional awards will be handed out for international achievement, outstanding song collection, outstanding contribution to British music and songwriter of the year; alongside the classical music award, the special international award and the Ivors inspiration award.

