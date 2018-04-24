EHC Students Union President apologizes to Management, TEVET and the Government

Evelyn Hone College Students Union President Emmanuel Kalangwa says there is need for students unions to engage in dialogue with managements of their institutions whenever they are aggrieved.

And Mr. Kalangwa has unreservedly apologized to Evelyn Hone College Management, TEVET and the Government for last month’s riot that resulted in over 300 students being arrested by the Police.

He says the students have realized the need to engage in meaningful dialogue with the management whenever they are aggrieved instead of resorting to rioting.

Mr. Kalangwa notes that the riotous behavior only disturbs the school calendar besides landing the students in problems.

Meanwhile, the Evelyn Hone College Students Union President has praised the government for the initiative to construct extra students’ hostels saying this will help in addressing accommodation challenges at the institution.