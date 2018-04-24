Dilapidated infrastructure in many government institutions worries Kang’ombe

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has expressed concern over the dilapidated infrastructure in many government institutions in Kitwe.

Mr. Mpundu says most of the buildings are in a dilapidated state thus the urgent need for government to address the situation by increasing budgetary provisions towards rehabilitation of the infrastructure in Kitwe.

He says his office is lacking the capacity to attend to the dilapidated infrastructure due to lack of resources.

Mr. Mpundu says his vision is to ensure that Kitwe starts retaining its glory in terms of the state of the infrastructure.