Zambia to host World Bank’s IDA meeting in November

Zambia has been has been picked to host the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) 18 high-level mid-term review meeting to be held in November,2018 in Livingstone.

World Bank Vice President Axel Van Trotsenburg during the IDA 18 Implementation Update at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the opportunity to host the Mid-Term Review for IDA 18.

Ms Mwanakatwe said the overall portfolio of IDA is well reflected in the work of the World Bank in Zambia.

She stated that Zambia is a land of Scaling Solar, with the program going into its next phase.

Mrs Mwanakatwe noted that this aligns with the commitments of IDA to deliver on renewable energy.

AndHead of International Financial Institutions at the United Kingdom Department for International Development Richard Teuten backed Zambia, adding that the United Kingdom was happy that the country becomes the first in the Southern African Region to host the High-Level IDA Mid-Term Review Meeting.

He further stated that the choice of Livingstone as the host City was a great one.

And Africa Group 2 Constituency Alternate Executive Director at the World Bank Group Jean-Claude Tchatchouang of Cameroon, said Zambia deserved to host the High-Level event because of her good credentials in implementing World Bank Programmes.

He said many countries have a lot to learn from Zambia, especially in handling energy reforms and in the implementation of scaling-up solar projects.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance Public Relations Officer, Chileshe Kandenta.