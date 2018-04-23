Antonio Mwanza admonished for insulting Chief Mukuni, Hamusonde

Youth Aid Chairperson Chungu Kachenga has challenged patriotic front deputy media director to media director Antonio mwanza to apologize to Senior Chief Mukuni And Hamusonde of southern province for accusing them of being used as of as propaganda tool against President Edgar Lungu by the opposition United Party For National Development (UPND).

Mr. Kachenga says it is disrespectful for a youth like Mr. Mwanza to begin to speak negatively about senior royal highnesses and publicly accuse them of being partisan.

He has told q-news that it is irrational for the PF to think that every Zambian will side with them especially with what is happening now.

Mr. Kachenga says it is not in order for young people like Antonio Mwanza to battle with such highly respected and god ordained elderly people.