YALI advises Zambians to respect sitting Heads of State

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has described as saddening, tendencies by Zambians to doubt the parentage of every President that has ever ruled the country.

YALI governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza tells q-news that it is disturbing that all past presidents’ parentage has been doubted.

He explains that it is further disheartening that even President Edgar Lungu’s parentage is being questioned by some political players who have aspirations of ruling this country.

Mr. Mwanza has however reiterated that the burden to prove that President Edgar Lungu is not Zambian lies on those who are accusing him, and not himself.

He says those alleging that president lungu is not Zambian should come forth with evidence so that the matter is put to rest.