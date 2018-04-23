Siliya preaches ethical reporting

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya has urged the media houses to avoid been polarized as either extreme public or private media but instead stick to journalism ethics during the course of their duties.

Ms. Siliya has told journalists that while there is a disruption of the traditional media due to changing in technology, media ethics must always be upheld.

Ms. Siliya who is also chief government spokesperson has emphasized that advancement in technology does not in any way mean that those practicing journalism have to do away with ethics.

She says in a democratic nation like Zambia, citizens expect the media to be responsible in its reporting and not promoting insults or violence.

He has appealed to journalists to be factual, truthful, objective in their reporting and avoid been sensational.