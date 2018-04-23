Rev. Moses advises HH to respect UNDP

Evangelical Youth Alliance International Executive Director Moses Lungu has weighed in on the matter where the opposition united party for national development (UPND) accused the united nations(un) resident coordinator, Janet Rogan of working with ruling PF, saying the office of the un needs to be respected by all people regardless their political affiliation.

Mr. Lungu says the UN office needs to be respected because its mandate goes beyond individual interests.

He has observed that despite the UN having the capacity to know what is happening in the country no one should manipulate it in order to achieve selfish motivates.

Mr. Lungu adds that politician must therefore, desist from tossing the office of the UN right, left and centre for selfish motives.

He states that politicians must bear in mind that the UN has no power whatever the reason to influence the choice of voters during an election time