PF Central Committee to decide PF Chilanga by-election candidate

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has halted party elections for Chilanga District in view of the forthcoming Chilanga Parliamentary by-election slated for June 5th, 2018.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told journalists in Lusaka that the PF Chief Executive Officer wants the party officials in the district to focus on the forthcoming parliament by-election.

Mr. Chanda says the PF Central Committee will this Saturday meet to look at the available applications and adopt a candidate to stand on the PF ticket.

He says the party has received an overwhelming response from the members who have applied to stand on the PF ticket.