PeP Leader defends President Lungu’s originality

Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo has described allegations that President Edgar Lungu stole another person’s identity as baseless to be worth debating.

Mr. Tembo says it is unnecessary to waste time and energy debating non-issues which do not add value to the lives of the Zambian people especially when the country is besieged with plenty of national problems.

He has reminded those behind what he termed as innuendos that the rights, freedoms and liberties of expression as enshrined in Articles 20 and 21 of the Republican Constitution are meant to be enjoyed with responsibility and not abused as a tool for slander and hatred to cause harm and injury on political opponents.

Mr Tembo has since appealed to the Zambian people to ignore politicians and political groupings which have no solutions to offer to improve their social-economic standing, but are only hell bent on propagating slander, anarchy, hatred, bitterness and confusion among the citizenry.

Meanwhile Patriotic Front Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mwenda says he’s disappointed with Senior Chief Hamusonde and Chief Mukuni for questioning President Edgar Lungu’s nationality.