Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi to grace Kuomboka Ceremony

The Chewa Heritage Foundation has observed that the tribal talk that is taking center stage in the country has the potential to divide the nation.

And the Foundation has disclosed that Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi will grace this weekend’s Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people of Western province.

Chewa Heritage Foundation National Secretary Raphael Phiri has told QTV News that it is through such cultural exchanges that the people of Zambia can remain united and peaceful.

Mr. Phiri says Zambia was founded on the motto of one Zambia one Nation and that tribe should not be a factor but mere identity.

He noted the need for cultural exchanges in the spirit of reinvigorating the one nation one people spirit.