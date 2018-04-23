Ng’oma blames leaders for political violence

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has attributed the escalating political violence in the country especially in places where the by elections to failure by leaders of various political parties to tame their cadres.

Dr. Ng’oma is concerned that if the scourge of political violence is left unchecked, it will reach alarming levels by the time the country will be heading to the polls in 2021.

In an interview with q-news dr. Ng’oma says time is now for politicians and other concerned stakeholders to find a lasting solution to political violence.

He has observed that politicians have the duty to discipline errant cadres and disassociate themselves from those that engage in political violence.

Dr. Ng’oma says there is also urgent need for political leaders to condemn violence in strongest terms because it has no place in zambian politics.