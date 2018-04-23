NDC predicts victory in Tuesday’s by-election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has predicted victory in tomorrow’s local Government ward by-elections on the Copperbelt.

The two ward by-elections on the Copperbelt in Luapula ward of Kalulushi Constituency and Kansuswa in Mufulira district respectively.

NDC Copperbelt provincial Chairman Chipoka Mulenga says the party has done its home work and is ready for tomorrow’s by-elections.

He is urging voters in the two wards to turn up in large numbers and vote for the NDC candidates.

Mr. Mulenga says the NDC has conducted issue based campaigns and is convinced that the NDC manifesto has been well received by the voters.

He has since appealed to NDC members in Mufulira and Kalulushi not to involve themselves in any violent activities no matter the provocation.