Kang’ombe praises Mopani for rehabilitating Chisokone market

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe has commended Mopani Copper Mine for its decision to rehabilitate some of the facilities at Chisokone market.

And Mr. Kango’mbe says the council has taken a bold step to ensure that there is proper sanitation in the markets.

The mayor has expressed worry over poor sanitation in the markets especially at Chisokone market.

Mr. Kang’ombe adds that the council has a programme within the council to build toilets in the city and some of the toilets will be in the markets.