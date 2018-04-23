Management of bails, bonds worries Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has expressed concern with how the Zambia Police Service and the Courts are managing Police bond and bail applications in the country.

Mr. Lubinda says the Constitution considers every accused citizen as innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of Law, wondering why a person who is innocent must plead to be granted bail when they are mere suspects.

Speaking during the Law Reform Week, Commemorating 22-years of Law Reform and the Zambia Law Development Commission, Mr. Lubinda says the accused persons must be granted bail when they apply for it as the Constitution provides for such.

Meanwhile Mr. Lubinda has sked the Zambia Law Development Commission to revise what he has termed as borrowed legislation to suit the Zambian Laws.

He is concerned that 53-years after independence Zambia is still applying archaic colonial laws which even those who came up with same laws have repealed.

Mr. Lubinda has reaffirmed government’s commitment to facilitating law reform in the country which is critical to development of new legislation as well as revision of archaic laws.

He has further urged the Commission to develop a Data base of Lawyers in private practice who should be on Call to assist the commission and government to draft Laws.

The Justice Minister also noted the need for leadership in the criminal justice system to coordinate the efforts of legislative reform.

Speaking earlier, Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) Chairperson Justice Roydah Kaoma says different sectors of the country are key stakeholders in any Law reform process.

She says their involvement can facilitate the implementation of the Law reform process which entails the government accepting the recommendations in the Law reform reports.

Justice Kaoma says the successful implementation of the projects to improve the criminal justice system also require the participation of the leadership from the various sectors.