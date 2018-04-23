Kakuwa urges Rev. Sumaili to unite Zambians

Every Home for Christ Regional Director, Bishop Dr. Richard Kakuwa has urged the ministry of religious affairs to up its game and help address issues of division among the churches and some politicians in the country.

Bishop Kakuwa has noticed with concern that political activities happening on the ground seem to be challenging the ministry of religious affairs hence the need for it rise to the occasion and go beyond organizing the national day of prayer and fasting.

He tells q-news that it is for this reason that he wants to see the ministry of religious affairs getting more involved in its terms of reference for which it was established.

Bishop Kakuwa is of the view that the terms of reference for the ministry should perhaps be revisited for it to widen its scope of activities.

And bishop Kakuwa has however points out that it is too early to judge the performance the ministry of religious affairs because last year was a learning point.