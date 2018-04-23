CSPR seeks more health personnel

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) in eastern province has appreciated government’s effort in improving access to health in the province, but calls for more health personnel.

Organization’s Provincial Coordinator Maxon Nkhoma observes that eastern province is a major beneficiary of the 350 health posts that government constructed countrywide.

Mr. Nkhoma says eastern province got 57 health posts from the 350 health posts government is constructing.

He has disclosed that of the 57, 32 are already working together with the 3 district hospitals.