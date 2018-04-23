Chipenzi proposes creation of Elections Security Committee

Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi has recommend the creation of an Elections Security Committee (ESC) comprising of security agencies that will constantly police the electoral process in liaison with the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Mr Chipenzi says the Committee should comprise of the Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission, Immigration Department and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

He says this establishment of such a committee has worked well in countries such as Liberia in curbing electoral violence, corruption and other malpractices in the administration of the electoral process as regular police, who are not adequately equipped, trained and skilled to police the electoral process, are not involved in managing the electoral process.

He further states that the Electoral Commission of Zambia should be charged or be seen to be in charge of the electoral process, especially the campaigns, unlike now where the commission seems to be a subservient to the Police and other executive linked institutions.

Mr. Chipenzi says it is GEARS Initiative’s hope that the electoral environment would always be made conducive for effective participation of all political parties and that tomorrow’s local by-elections would proceed peacefully and orderly.

Meanwhile Mr. Chipenzi is impressed with the enthusiasm exhibited by political parties to participate in the forthcoming local government by-elections.

Mr. Chipenzi says the zeal shown by both big and small political parties to participate in the by-elections is good indicator for nurturing a thriving competitive electoral democracy in the country.