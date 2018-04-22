Swedish SSACC tag Zambia as best investment destination

Swedish Southern Africa Chamber of Commerce (SSACC) President Asa Jarskog has noted that Zambia is one of the best countries in Southern Africa for investment due to its stable political environment.

In an interview with q-news Ms. Jarskog adds that Zambia being one of the best rated countries in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region makes it conducive for investment.

She says this is why the Swedish Southern African Chambers Of Commerce Members has great interest to explore markets and invest in Zambia and Africa in general.