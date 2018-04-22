Kakoso First Level Hospital ‘Conducted 8 Successful operations’- Musukwa

Chililabombwe patriotic front Member Of Parliament Richard Musukwa has disclosed that that Kakoso First Level Hospital in Chililabombwe has so far performed eight successful operations.

Mr. Musukwa says following the declaration of Kakoso as the first level hospital by President Edgar Lungu through Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Kakoso first level hospital has seen significant improvement of health care provision in the area.

Mr. Musukwa has told Qtv news in an interview that this has helped in addressing challenges people in the area were previously faced with.

Mr. Musukwa stressed that President Edgar Lungu’s government has a transformation agenda of ensuring primary health care is accessible at all levels.

He however, notes that due to population increase the few existing health centre’s have been outstretched.

Meanwhile Mr. Musukwa says phase one of the constructions of first ever district hospital in chililabombwe is nearing completion with 95% already done.

Mr. Musukwa says the Out Patient Department (OPD) is the main structure been constructed under phase one of the project.

He adds that once this phase is completed phase two of the project which will see the putting up of wards, other supporting structures will commerce.