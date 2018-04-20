Seventeen investors express interest to set up industries in Zambia

Seventeen (17) investors have expressed interest in setting up industries at the Zambia Corporative Federation (ZCF) industrial park in Chipata district of Eastern province.

ZCF Director General James Chirwa has told Q-News that the industrial park is expected to house over 50 different industries.

Mr. Chirwa says the industries which will be interdependent of each other are expected to create over 1,000 jobs.

He says the industries expected to be set up include, a fish processing plant, a veterinary drugs plant, a fish and livestock milling plant, furniture factory and a battery factory among others.

Mr Chirwa states that of the 17 investors that have confirmed setting up base at the industrial park, only one is a local investor.

He is however, hopeful that more local investors will set up base at the park which will promote rural industrialization and promote the use of raw materials.