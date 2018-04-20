Issuance of Birth Certificates progressing well – Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says the decentralization program for the issuance of Birth Certificates is progressing very well and has received overwhelming support from the public.

Mr. Kampyongo tells Q-news that two other provincial centers have been established in Kabwe in central province and Livingstone in southern province.

He explains that the decentralization program is aimed at easing the burden of issuance of Birth Certificates in Lusaka which led to prolonged delays in the registration process.

Mr Kampyongo has further explained that government has been implementing the 2015/2019 strategic plan to ensure all important occurrences such as births and deaths are registered and certified by 2030.

He states that the decentralized registration offices will work closely with health facilities to quicken and ease the process of registration especially birth registrations.