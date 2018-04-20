Chief Mukuni demands for answers over ECL’s originality

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Kazungula District in Southern Province says President Edgar Lungu should break his silence on allegations that he is not Zambian, but Malawian.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Chief Mukuni says the President should tell his side of the story and shame those questioning his origins.

He says the substance of the allegations by People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti and New Labour Party President Fresher Siwale question the Republican Constitution which was assented to by President Lungu.

Chief Mukuni says if President Lungu is proved to be a Malawian by descent, his election is “null and void”.

Speaking at the same briefing, Chief Hamusonde of the Tonga people of Monze District says their demand to know the origins of President Lungu should not be politicized as they are within their rights in line with the current constitution.