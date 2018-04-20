Chief Machiya urges govt to address Transport challenges in Mpongwe

Chief Machiya of the Lamba people of Mpongwe district has made a passionate appeal to the government to help ease challenges associated with transportation in the area, by providing the people with a bridge to guarantee their safety.

The traditional leader says due to the peculiar nature of the area which is surrounded by the Kafue River, the people of Mpongwe are provided with pontoon services, which is the only means of transportation, but that the pontoon is unable to carry a lot of people.

He complained that the people find it difficult to transact their normal daily business activities,with some of them resorting to using boats which usually results in disasters with loss of lives and property.

Chief Machiya who made the appeal when Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati paid a courtesy call on him yesterday, has noted that due to the unsafe means of transport in his Chiefdom, businesses have been affected and that the early provision of pontoon services for the people will revive socio-economic activities, which would in turn reduce poverty among the populace.

And Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati has assured the traditional leader that government is aware of the challenges the people in his chiefdom are facing.

Mr. Mutati says it’s for this reason that government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has embarked on infrastructure development in different parts of the country.

He has assured Chief Machiya that the hardships of transportation and accessibility faced by residents of Mpongwe will soon be history.