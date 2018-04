Senior Citizen Dante Saunders has advised President Edgar Lungu to come out and defend himself from those questioning his origins.

Mr. Saunders says the President should come out himself instead of allowing PF officials and other sympathizers to speak for him.

Mr. Saunders states that the Head of State will lose nothing by proving to those who are questioning his origins that he’s indeed Zambian.

He says this way the debate on the President’s origins will put to rest once and for all.