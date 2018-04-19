Over 60 Kaputa Houses washed away by heavy rains

Over sixty (60) houses have been washed away in Kaputa District of Northern Province following heavy rains experienced in the district in the last two weeks.

Kaputa Member of Parliament Maxas Ng’onga who has confirmed the development to QTV News has since appealed to the Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to come to the aid of the affected families.

Mr. Ng’onga is concerned that more houses could be destroyed as the rains continue to pour in the district.

And the Kaputa PF Lawmaker has appealed to the government to work on the bridges that have been washed away by heavy rains.

He says communities in the district mobilized themselves and put up temporal bridges, but that the Road Development Agency (RDA) should come in and work on the bridges.