Mutati calls for prudent use of govt vehicles

Works and Supply Minister, Felix Mutati has called on all public service workers to refrain from abusing Government vehicles or risk facing punitive action.

Mr. Mutati says in order for Government to effectively deliver on its promises for a better Zambia, it relies on its fleet of vehicles for an efficient transport system that should be operated in a cost effective manner.

He says reports of misuse of Government vehicles have been noted leading to high expenditure on fuel, service and repairs.

He says all Government employees associated with the running and utilization of the Government fleet are expected to abide by regulations that govern the use and management of the vehicles.

Mr. Mutati adds that it should also be in the interest of the public to take keen interest in the matter by reporting any public officer seen misusing Government transport.

He says among the common trends of misuse of Government vehicles that have been recorded include the driving of vehicles without filling in the log book and being on an unauthorised route.

The Works and Supply Minister adds that other trends include driving a Government vehicle without a certificate of competence, driving without a weekend pass and using vehicles for personal errands as well as parking at unauthorised places such as bars.

Mr Mutati says there are several penalties that may be applied on any public service employee found wanting ranging from K150.00 to K1,000 in fines.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer, Ndubi Mvula.