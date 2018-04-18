ZRA dispels allegations that it will tax bank account holders with TPIN

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has dismissed as false allegations that it is arbitrarily taxing bank accounts using the Tax Payer Identification Numbers (TPIN’s)

In a statement, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says such claims must be dispelled with the contempt they deserve.

Mr Sikalinda has assured the general public that no amount of money will be deducted from one’s account on the basis of having a TPIN.

He has emphasized that the requirement for all bank account holders to submit their Tax Payer Identification Numbers (TPINs) will not in any way lead to deductions in their bank accounts.

Mr Sikalinda explains that under the Income Tax Act Chapter 323 of the Laws of Zambia, Section 45B, it is a legal requirement that every Bank Account Holder should have a Tax Payer Identification Number (TPIN).

He says a TPIN is a unique identification number that is useful to enable anyone deal with ZRA.

Mr. Sikalinda states that ZRA is an organization that has high levels of professionalism guided by fundamental values that include Integrity, Equity, Fairness, and Courtesy among others.