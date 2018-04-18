PF, UPND advised to agree who should lead dialogue process

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has advised the ruling PF and opposition UPND to sit down and agree on who should lead the dialogue process.

He says this is considering that the UPND does not want the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) to lead the process, while the PF prefers the ZCID to spearhead the process.

Dr. Ng’oma has told QTV News that it is important that the two political parties agree on who should lead the process ahead of the dialogue.

Dr. Ng’oma has further suggested that the Catholic Church be allowed to take a leading role in the dialogue process considering that they initiated the process.