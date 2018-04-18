HLZ encourages men to go for male circumcision

Health Literacy Zambia (HLZ) has encouraged Zambian men to consider going for male circumcision due to its proven health benefits.

HLZ Chairperson for Finance Gabriel Kaoma tells Q-News that according to available information, circumcised men are protected over 60 percent when it comes to HIV infection.

Mr. Kaoma says male circumcision also helps in preventing cervical cancer in women which caused by the human papillomavirus which is carried by uncircumcised men.

He has advised men who are still debating whether to go for circumcision or not, that circumcision will do them more good than harm.