Govt in a hurry to turn Kasumbalesa into a trade centre-Musukwa

Patriotic Front Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Richard Musukwa says government is considering the possibility of turning Kasumbalesa Border into a business trade center.

Mr. Musukwa has told Q-news in an interview that government is in a hurry to turn Kasumbalesa into a business trade hub where people around the area will trade in various products.

He says Zambians should take centre stage in improving the business trajectory of Kasumbalesa.

Mr. Musukwa, who is also Mines Minister, says now that government has provided an enabling environment, it is up to Zambians to take advantage by doing business in Kasumbalesa.