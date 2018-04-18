FODEP welcomes creation of new districts

Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) Executive Director, Mweenge Chifwembe has welcomed the creation of seven new districts by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mweenge says the creation of new districts will help in improving service delivery in the new district.

He says the creation of new districts is key to ensuring equal distribution of national resources to all regions.

In an interview with Q-News, Mr. Chifwembe says the creation of new districts will ensure that resource are streamlined and that development trickles down even to far flung areas and not only along the line of rail.

He states that FODEP wants to see government creating new districts with the view to streamline resources to all districts as opposed to creating districts for political expediency.

Mr. Chifwembe has since called on government to quickly table the budget bill in Parliament so that the decentralization policy can begin to bear fruits on the ground.