CSPR hails govt for constructing new hospitals and schools in W/Province

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) in Western province has hailed government for constructing four district hospitals and four new secondary schools in the province.

CSPR Provincial Chairperson Kusiyo Mbikusita Lewanika has told Q-News that the facilities have the capacity to improve the provision of education and health services in the province.

Mr. Lewanika has however, bemoaned the high poverty levels in the province which currently stand at 83 percent.

He has also bemoaned the high HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in the province.

Meanwhile Mr. Lewanika is optimistic that this year’s Kuomboka ceremony will come with a lot of opportunities for the locals and business entities in the province.