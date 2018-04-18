Chama district cut off from rest of Muchinga due to floods

Chama district in Muchinga province has again been cut off from the rest of the province following the flooding of Kambhemba River leaving several people and motorists stranded on both sides.

The flooding of Kambhemba River followed heavy rains the district experienced in the last 48 hours.

Both Muchinga Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba and Chama District Council Chairman Gibby Kabandama have confirmed the development in separate interviews with the Zambia News and Information Services in (ZANIS) in Chinsali today.

Dr. Kalumba said the latest floods have however, not affected local residents who early this year were displaced and crops submerged in water.

And Chama District Council Chairman Miggy Kabandama said one of the government departmental vehicles; a Ford Ranger is feared to be damaged after it was swept by the fast running water before it got submerged in the River waters.

Mr. Kabandama however, said all the occupants in the vehicle managed to swim to safety.

He has since appealed to the Road Development Agency (RDA) to urgently intervene by providing a temporal crossing point.

Meanwhile, Acting DMMU Muchinga Regional Coordinator Joshua Banda says his office is closely monitoring the latest floods in Chama district.

In February this year, about 377 houses in Chama district were destroyed, crops submerged and infrastructure damaged.

