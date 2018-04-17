Police nab two suspects in connection with murder of a white farmer

Police in Choma have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 59 year-old white farmer, Clive Wixely who was shot dead and robbed of K149, 000 last month in Choma District.

Southern Province Police Commissioner, Bonny Kapeso has identified those arrested as Winford Hachibone, 40, of Kakoyo village in Chief Macha’s chiefdom and Jackson Mbandama, 20, of polo village Chief Sipatunyana, both of Kalomo district.

He says two were arrested two days ago in Zimba district after a tip from members of the public.

Mr. Kapeso says the two suspects are facing two counts of murder and aggravated robbery.

He says the farmer was brutally murdered while coming from the bank with money meant to pay his farm workers last month.

Mr Kapeso narrates that the incident occurred early last month between 09:00 and 12:00hrs at the entrance of Duba 5 farm in Choma.

The suspects will appear in court soon.